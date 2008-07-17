How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

PlayStation 3 Movies Are Region-Locked

If you're a US PS3 owner who wants to play some game that's only been released to Japan's PlayStation Network, you can simply sign up for a Japanese account and download the game. However, it appears that Sony will not allow the same exploit for movie downloads. Some of Kotaku's non-US contingent tried downloading a movie from the US store and found that, nope. Sony isn't having it. It's not a huge surprise, but at least a few of us were hoping that Sony would leave their easy regional purchasing exploit there for films. [Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles