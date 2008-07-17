PlayStation 3 Movies Are Region-Locked

If you're a US PS3 owner who wants to play some game that's only been released to Japan's PlayStation Network, you can simply sign up for a Japanese account and download the game. However, it appears that Sony will not allow the same exploit for movie downloads. Some of Kotaku's non-US contingent tried downloading a movie from the US store and found that, nope. Sony isn't having it. It's not a huge surprise, but at least a few of us were hoping that Sony would leave their easy regional purchasing exploit there for films. [Kotaku]