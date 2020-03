We've already seen two videos of Sony's latest 2.4 firmware for the PS3 (that hits July 2nd, incidentally), but sometimes the story is easily told in good old fashioned photography. So here are some direct feed shots of the new firmware, including plenty of material on the new achievements trophies. There's nothing jaw-dropping going on here, but the integration looks simple and clean. And that's certainly worth something. [GameLife and PS3Fanboy via Kotaku]