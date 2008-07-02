PlayStation 3 Firmware 2.4 Bricking Some PS3s

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It's not uncommon for firmware updates to go wonky, and apparently Sony's 2.4 PS3 update is no exception. The PlayStation forums are scattered with various reports of bricked PS3s—users report that upon booting their system, the SIXAXIS controller will not sync and the video signal is blank with no sound. Unfortunately, you can never tell how widespread these issues are when the sampling is just one messageboard. And I've updated my 60GB launch unit without issue. Suckers.

Seriously though, any problems to report? (Suckers?) [PlayStation Forums via Maxconsole]

