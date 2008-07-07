PlayStation 3 Firmware 2.41 Coming 'Midweek'

Sony's firmware 2.40 for the PS3 was pulled from servers after bricking several systems. Now at least one customer support service is reporting that firmware 2.41 will be released later this week. While Sony has yet to send out an official press release on the topic, it's looking like those who didn't download their in-game XMB fix fast enough will indeed get it soon. As for the bricking problem, it can be solved with solutions anywhere from a simple reboot to yanking the hard drive and formatting it on a PC. Oh, and crying to Sony like a baby probably helps, too. [CVG]