The 2.42 firmware release for PS3 is now out, and you can go grab it now. You might want to wait until tomorrow morning to install it, however, since we all remember what happened with the 2.40 update. We recommend waiting until other people have canaried the situation out for you. As a side note, we really wish Sony would put out changelogs with this thing to let everyone know what's been added and fixed. Seriously, c'mon.