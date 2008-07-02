PlayStation 3 2.40 Firmware Now Live (Trophies, In-Game XMB)

Go download that 2.40 firmware update now for your PS3! It's got trophies, in-game XMB as well as a Google Search Bar. The trophies (achievements from Xbox 360) will be great for hardcore gamers, and the in-game XMB, which allows you to access various settings and send messages to your friends while inside games, makes for a very convenient gaming experience. We've got a video walkthrough as well as photos here. Seriously, go get it now or else you're going to have to spend 15 minutes doing it later when you actually want to play something online.