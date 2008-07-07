Panasonic Pushes Blu-ray Discs to 16 Layers, 400GB Capacity

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Just last month we were reporting 42GB research DVD technology, but Panasonic's scientists have blown that figure out of the water with a 400GB optical disc. The trick's been done by making a 16-layer deep Blu-ray disc, and a player with sufficiently clever optics that it can pick up the light scattered by all those layers. The player is also compatible with standard Blu-ray, and for now it's limited to playback only, designed to demonstrate the technology. But apparently in the future you'll be able to burn 400GB Blu-ray discs, which is mind boggling. [Impress]

