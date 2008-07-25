Pinewood Derby iPhone: And You Thought the 3G Was Fast

If you were a Boy Scout at one time, you probably had a flashback after reading the words "Pinewood Derby." For the uninitiated, the derby is a time honored tradition where Cub Scouts race small cars they construct from a block of wood, plastic wheels and some nails. As you can see, this particular car is expertly crafted into an iPhone lookalike.

The car was designed by one of the professional print, web, and environmental designers attending a derby for charity put on by the Columbus Society of Communication Professionals—so it is not a true Pinewood Derby car. To be honest, I don't think that this would even pass strict Boy Scout regulations. Nonetheless, it is a damn fine looking car and it appears to be up to date with 2.0 software. Unfortunately, we don't know if this thing is truly state-of-the-art with 3G horsepower under the hood. [Flickr and CSArts via Make]