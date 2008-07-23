How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Pillo Lamp: A Light Source That Doubles As a Man-Fort

According to the designer, Pillo is a "modern way of living" that can be described as "furniture or micro architecture." Essentially, it is a series of carbon fibre rods covered in fabric that can be easily unfolded or collapsed for easy transport. Throw a little light source in there and you have yourself one cozy, blinding little fort for adults that can also function as a unique focal point and lighting source in a room. Obviously, this thing has the word "concept" written all over it, so I wouldn't expect to see it being sold to the public anytime soon.

[Project Page via The Design Blog]

