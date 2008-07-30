Philippe Kahn Successful in Transpac Sailing Record Attempt

Sunday morning, Philippe Kahn of camera phone fame and Richard Clarke successfully finished their double handed record attempt of the Transpac Cup. The sleep deprived two man team survived squall after squall, cuts and bruises, waves the size of small buildings, exploding rigging, and fishing nets wrapped around their keels to arrive from SF to Honolulu in 7 days, 20 hours and 50 minutes. They not only beat the old double handed record by about a full day, but they were the fastest boat to cross the finish line, beating many longer, better crewed boats. [Pegasus, previously]