How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Phase One P65+ is First Full-Frame Medium Format Photo Sensor, Packs a Gaudy 65 Megapixels

Last week Hasselblad was holding down the largest-sensor-available title with its 50MP H3DII-50, but now Phase One's P65+ digital back matches the size of a standard piece of 645 film at 40.4 X 54.9mm—a first for digital sensors—for a final resolution of 65 megapixels. But if you're guessing it'll cost you, you guessed right.

One place where film photography still has an edge over digital is in medium- and large-format cameras—until today, the largest sensor available still didn't match the size of the smallest medium-format film available. Medium format is used by a lot of pros for its increased dynamic range, depth of field control, and of course, resolution, and as a result, the P65+ carries a pros-only price of US$39,990. And that doesn't even include the whole camera, just the back. Me? I'm still waiting for the full 6x6 cm sensor to match my rusty old Mamiya. [via Luminous Landscape]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles