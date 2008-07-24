Periodic Coffee Table With Embedded Element Samples

If there was a contest for the nerdiest piece of furniture ever made, my money would be on this Periodic coffee table. It has everything a science fanatic could ask for, including the actual elements (even the toxic ones) encased in a thick layer of resin to ensure safety. As a whole, the table is actually quite attractive—and it is sure to be a powerful conversation piece. Unfortunately, that conversation may be internal as your date wonders how she got there and how she can get out of there without offending you. Available for a whopping US$9,500. [Element Displays via Born Rich]