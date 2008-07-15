Penis Builder Brings Wrong Images, Potential Fatal Accidents - NSFW

So this morning you and your manhood woke up in bed, alone again, thinking, "really, what can I do to improve this? Perhaps I need a "penis bodybuilding" apparatus that makes my outer self grow to infinity and beyond with ease and without pain? A slingshot-like device that attaches to my underpants? Is that really it? "

Of course it is! Because we all know that the key for a man's happiness is a penis as big as a bottle of wine with veins like lizards' tails. And here's a system that will get you that, according to the manufacturers. Really! It works! Ask Benny! And you can always use it as a real slingshot to hunt rabbits in the countryside. Get yours own for US$69 (what else) on eBay. Hopefully unused or with every pubic hair removed. [eBay]

