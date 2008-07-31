Nyko's Wiimote charge station has been on the market for a while now, dutifully rejuvenating two Wiimotes at a time so you don't have to. How could you improve on that concept? By introducing a charge station that charges FOUR Wiimotes simultaneously. Penguin United's solution does just that, plus comes with fancy green and blue LEDs, the ability to charge up to max in four hours and a price tag of US$45. Unlike driving four cars simultaneously, eating four burgers simultaneously, peeing in four toilets simultaneously or dating four women simultaneously, we see no downside to charging four Wiimotes simultaneously. [Penguin United via IGN]
Penguin United's Quad Charge Station Takes Four Wiimotes Simultaneously
