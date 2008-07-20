Paper-craft Batmobile Recreates Tumbler From The Dark Knight

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Despite wanting desperately to watch The Dark Knight, I still haven't gotten a chance to rush out to my nearest movie theatre and bask myself in the two-or-so-hours of nerdgasmic delight I know is waiting for me. So as the stellar reviews pour in from the papers and from friends, I need to find creative ways to scratch that Batman itch. Like papercraft! Here's an amazing Batmobile Tumbler design created by paper model expert Claudio. With hundreds of individual pieces, I bet this thing will distract me until my man in shining (black rubber) armour whisks me off to the cinema. [Technabob]



Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
Who has the time to watch and listen to everything out there, right? Netflix has riled up movie makers by testing out variable speed settings in its Android app so you can speed up the movie to get through it faster. For the time being, it’s only a limited test, but you’ve got a host of other ways to get through your movies and your podcasts more quickly.

