Paper-craft Batmobile Recreates Tumbler From The Dark Knight

Despite wanting desperately to watch The Dark Knight, I still haven't gotten a chance to rush out to my nearest movie theatre and bask myself in the two-or-so-hours of nerdgasmic delight I know is waiting for me. So as the stellar reviews pour in from the papers and from friends, I need to find creative ways to scratch that Batman itch. Like papercraft! Here's an amazing Batmobile Tumbler design created by paper model expert Claudio. With hundreds of individual pieces, I bet this thing will distract me until my man in shining (black rubber) armour whisks me off to the cinema. [Technabob]





