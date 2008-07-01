Panasonic TH-50PZ850U Reviewed: Beats Pioneer Kuro in Colour and Detail, But Not Black Level

Gary at HD Guru probably puts TVs through the most insane, obsessive test gauntlet of anyone. He just stacked one of Panasonic's latest, the TH-50PZ850U, against a Pioneer Kuro, once and future King of Plasmas. Basically, while Kuro is blacker (courtesy of its screen's darker tint) and brighter, Panny's colour reproduction is much deeper, you get better dark detail, more accurate gamma, it uses 30 percent less power, AND it's cheaper (US$3500 to $4600). Everything else is about even. For more grisly details, head over there: [HD Guru]