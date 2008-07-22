Panasonic Lumix Camera Summer Sequels: FZ28 18x Zoomer, 14.7-Megapixel FX150 and Ultra-wide Angle FX37

Panasonic has a nice set of digital camera summer sequels to last year's lineup. Here's the rundown, with full releases below:

•Panasonic's FZ28 updates its original 18x super-zoomer FZ18 with a higher res, and some new software features, autofocus tracking and more robust face detection, plus it shoots HD video, like every new Panasonic camera. Out in Aug. for US$399.

•The ultracompact FX150 bulldozes the FX100 with a ridiculous 14.7-megapixel resolution (hopefully not with meteor-size noise, but probably), RAW recording, HD video shooting, and a 28mm wide-angle lens. Available Aug. for US$399.

•Finally, the FX37's raison d'etre is its 25mm ultra wide-angle 5x zoom lens. It's tiny, has a 10MP resolution and also shoots 720p HD video. It's available in Sept. for US$350.

PANASONIC ADDS ULTIMATE ACTION LUMIX DIGITAL CAMERA WITH LONG ZOOM AND 27MM WIDE-ANGLE LENS

LUMIX DMC-FZ28 Features AF Tracking, Latest Addition to

Intelligent Auto Mode, Helping to Capture Moving Subjects With Clarity

SECAUCUS, N.J. (July 21, 2008) - Panasonic today unveiled the LUMIX DMC-FZ28 digital camera, which boasts a premium 27mm wide-angle LEICA lens with an 18x optical zoom, ideal for tight indoor shots and long-distance action photos. The 10.1 megapixel digital camera also features an enhanced Intelligent Auto Mode (iA), with the new AF (auto focus) Tracking function, making it easier for photographers at any level to shoot sharp, well-focused photos, even when the subject is moving - making it ideal for action shots.

The AF Tracking function, the latest component to be added to Panasonic's iA system, allows users to lock focus on a moving subject. The camera then automatically tracks the subject as it moves, keeping it in focus without the need to hold the shutter halfway down. AF Tracking makes it easier to capture moving subjects and spur-of-the-moment action shots. The AF Tracking technology also improves Face Detection (up to 15 faces), by providing continuous adjustment of the focus and exposure, even if the face is turned away from the camera.*

"The FZ28 packs a wide-angle lens and a high-powered zoom, so shooting outdoor events or vacation adventures is easy with this powerful camera," said David Briganti, National Marketing Manager, Imaging, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "Without sacrificing Panasonic's reputation for high-quality lenses and innovative technologies, the FZ28 expands the Intelligent Auto Mode, allowing a user at any level to take high-quality photos."

In addition to the AF Tracking functionality, Panasonic's other iA technologies include:

• Intelligent Exposure - Helps prevents photos from being under- or over-exposed by instantly analysing the framed image and adjusting the brightness in areas that are too dark because of dim lighting, backlighting or the use of the flash. The camera will automatically adjust the brightness accordingly.

• Digital Red-eye Correction- This feature helps to eliminate the red-eye problem that sometimes results when taking flash shots at night. Incorporated into the camera, the built-in flash emits a small preliminary flash before the main flash, detects red-eye and will digitally correct it.

• MEGA O.I.S. - Gyrosensors detect hand-shake and the lens system shifts to compensate, helping to prevent hand-shake from creating a blurry image.

• Intelligent ISO - Determines if the photo subject is moving and changes the ISO setting and shutter speed accordingly, thus giving a blur-free photo.

• Intelligent Scene Selector - Senses the ambient conditions, recognises the shooting environment and will automatically select the appropriate scene mode from: Scenery, Portrait, Macro, Night Portrait or Night Scenery mode. This intuitive technology, helps the consumer use the most common scene modes that are built into the camera, but often go unused, without making any manual adjustments.

• Face Detection - Detects faces in the frame (up to 15 faces), even if they are moving, and selects optimal focus and exposure settings so portraits come out clear.

• Quick AF (Auto Focus) - Starts focus on the subject by just pointing the camera at the subject, thus minimizing the AF time.

The high-quality, high-performance Venus Engine IV supports a faster response time, allowing the camera to shoot 2.5 shots per second at full resolution and 13 shots per second in High-Speed Burst mode. In High Sensitivity mode, the FZ28 can shoot up to ISO 6400 in extremely low-lit situations. The LUMIX DMC-FZ28 also is equipped with a 2.7-inch large, high resolution LCD with 230,000 pixels, and a high resolution electric viewfinder equivalent to 201,600 pixels.

The DMC-FZ28 also features High Defintion (HD) video capabilities with a resolution of 1280 x 720p at 30fps. Still photos can also be shot in a 16:9 aspect ratio for optimal full-screen viewing on a HDTV. Panasonic VIERA Plasma or LCD HDTVs also feature an integrated SD Memory Card slot, allowing users to easily view photos by simply inserting the SD Memory Card into the convenient SD Card slot built into the TV. Consumer can also enjoy watching videos in HD quality and view still images by connecting the DMC-FXZ28 via an optional Panasonic component cable (DMW-HDC2).

Additional features of the Panasonic LUMIX DMC-FZ28 include:

• Image Leveling - When a captured image "leans" to the right or left because the camera was held at a slight angle when the photo was taken, the Image Leveling function rotates the image to straighten it and crops the unnecessary edges. No computer needed!

Scene Modes - The DMC-FZ28 offers a total of 37 scene modes to respond easily to any shooting situation. The new Pin Hole and Film Grain modes add unique, film camera-like effects and ambiences to images. Additionally, the actual effects of the scene mode can be viewed on the LCD before taking the shot.

• Flash - Reaches a distance of 8.5 meters at the wide setting and 5.4 meters at the telephoto setting (ISO AUTO).

• SILKYPIX Developer Studio 3.0 SE - Software application comes bundled with the DMC-FZ28 for editing and developing images in the RAW file format.

The Panasonic LUMIX DMC-FZ28 will be available in silver and black in August 2008 for a suggested retail price of $399.95. For more information and to download the full specs, please visit www.panasonic.com/pressroom.

PANASONIC INTRODUCES NEW ADDITION TO FX-SERIES, COMPLETE WITH 14.7 MEGAPIXELS AND 28MM WIDE-ANGLE LENS

New LUMIX FX150 Features Manual Controls to Help Creative Photography

SECAUCUS, N.J. (July 21, 2008) - Panasonic today announced its newest addition to its FX-Series of LUMIX digital cameras with the unveiling of the stylish and feature-rich DMC-FX150. Equipped with 14.7 megapixels, the FX150 also boasts a 28mm wide-angle LEICA DC VARIO-ELMARIT lens with F2.8 brightness and 3.6x optical zoom.

The FX150's manual controls and creative-shooting features distinguish it from many of its ultra-compact competitors. For instance, the Manual Exposure mode lets users choose the shutter speed, giving the freedom to render artistic images of ordinary scenes. The multi-exposure function superimposes up to three consecutively shot images together while the user views the previous image on the LCD, creating a surrealistic effect that cannot be achieved with a single image alone. Furthermore, the manual bracketing function includes typical exposure and adds new colour bracketing to capture colour, monochromatic and sepia shots of an image simultaneously.

The FX150 also records original photos in the RAW file format and comes bundled with the SILKYPIX Developer Studio 3.0SE software application, enabling the user to freely adjust RAW data settings such as exposure bias and white balance even after shooting for greater editing and image development.

"With the FX150, Panasonic brings a unique type of ultra-compact camera to the market," said David Briganti, National Marketing Manager, Imaging, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "The combination of 14.7 megapixels, numerous manual controls and Intelligent Auto mode in a stylish, pocket-sized body creates an ideal camera for photo enthusiasts."

In addition to manual controls, the FX150 also offers Panasonic's Intelligent Auto (iA) mode that provides the user with automatic settings adjustments depending on the shooting environment. A new technology, called AF (auto focus) Tracking, has been added to the iA roster of features. AF tracking enables the camera to lock focus on a moving object. Additionally, AF Tracking increases Face Detection accuracy, allowing for crisp, sharp-focused shots even if the subject moves while shooting the image*.

When the FX150 is set to iA mode, the following technologies engage automatically, no settings need to be m ade:

• Intelligent Exposure - Helps prevents photos from being under- or over-exposed by instantly analysing the framed image and adjusting the brightness in areas that are too dark because of dim lighting, backlighting or the use of the flash. The camera will automatically adjust the brightness accordingly.

• Digital Red-eye Correction- Helps to eliminate the red-eye problem that sometimes results when taking flash shots at night. Incorporated into the camera, the built-in flash emits a small preliminary flash before the main flash, detects red-eye and will digitally correct it.

• MEGA O.I.S. - Gyrosensors detect hand-shake and the lens system shifts to compensate, helping to prevent hand-shake from creating a blurry image.

• Intelligent ISO - Determines if the photo subject is moving and changes the ISO setting and shutter speed accordingly, thus giving a blur-free photo.

• Intelligent Scene Selector - Senses the ambient conditions, recognises the shooting environment and will automatically select the appropriate scene mode from: Scenery, Portrait, Macro, Night Portrait or Night Scenery mode. This intuitive technology, helps the consumer use the most common scene modes that are built into the camera, but often go unused, without making any manual adjustments.

• Face Detection - Detects faces in the frame (up to 15 faces), even if they are moving, and selects optimal focus and exposure settings so portraits come out clear.

• Quick AF (Auto Focus) - Starts focus on the subject by just pointing the camera at the subject, thus minimizing the AF time.

The FX150 boasts the high-speed image processing system, the Venus Engine IV, which supports a faster response time, allowing the camera to shoot 2.5 shots per second at full resolution and six shots per second in High-Speed Burst mode. The FX150 can also record dynamic High Definition video in 1280 x 720p at 24fps. Other advanced features of the LUMIX FX150 include:

• Image Leveling - When a captured image "leans" to the right or left because the camera was held at a slight angle when the photo was taken, the Image Leveling function rotates the image to straighten it and crops the unnecessary edges. No computer needed!

• Scene Modes - The FX150 offers 24 different scene modes to respond easily to any shooting situation. The new Pin Hole and Film Grain modes add unique, film-camera-like effects and ambiences to images and the Transform mode trims and stretches images to virtually transform the subject.

The Panasonic LUMIX DMC-FX150 will be available in silver and black and will begin shipping in August 2008 with a suggested retail price of $399.95. For more information and to download the full specs, please visit www.panasonic.com/pressroom.

PANASONIC ANNOUNCES NEW SLIM LUMIX MODEL WITH ULTRA WIDE-ANGLE LENS AND POWERFUL 5X OPTICAL ZOOM

New LUMIX FX37 Offers Enhanced Intelligent Auto Technology, 10.1 MP and HD Video Recording Capabilities With a 25mm Ultra-Wide-Angle Leica Lens

SECAUCUS, N.J. (July 21, 2008) - Panasonic today introduced the new LUMIX DMC-FX37 digital camera with a 25mm ultra wide-angle LEICA DC lens, enabling users to capture almost double the viewing space at the same shooting distance as compared to 35mm cameras. The 10.1 megapixel FX37, capable of High Definition video recording, also includes a powerful 5x optical zoom while maintaining a sleek, ultra-compact body and expands Intelligent Auto Mode (iA), Panasonic's system of intuitive technologies that help consumers take better photos.

"Panasonic is committed to manufacturing innovative, high-performance LUMIX digital cameras that offer technologies that are advanced, yet easy to use," said David Briganti, National Marketing Manager, Imaging, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "The FX37 gives users big features - an ultra-wide angle lens, 5x optical zoom, and the enhanced Intelligent Auto technologies - while still packing all this into ultra-sleek body easy enough to slip into a pocket or small purse. With wide-angles, consumers are able to fit more into their frame, giving them increased flexibility when taking photos."

Joining the LUMIX family, the FX37 comes with several of Panasonic's proprietary features, including the new AF (auto focus) Tracking function, which expands the iA system. AF Tracking automatically tracks the subject in the frame by locking it into focus, making it easier to capture sharp, well-focused photos. With AF Tracking, the FX37 continually monitors the light source and automatically activates the backlight compensation function if it detects that the light source is behind the subject. AF Tracking also increases Face Detection accuracy, allowing for crisp, sharp-focused shots even if the subject's face moves - or turns to a profile.*

When the FX37 is set to iA mode, the following technologies engage automatically; no settings need to be made:

• Intelligent Exposure - Helps prevents photos from being under- or over-exposed by instantly analysing the framed image and adjusting the brightness in areas that are too dark because of dim lighting, backlighting or the use of the flash. The camera will automatically adjust the brightness accordingly.

• Digital Red-eye Correction- This feature helps to eliminate the red-eye problem that sometimes results when taking flash shots at night. Incorporated into the camera, the built-in flash emits a small preliminary flash before the main flash, detects red-eye and will digitally correct it.

• MEGA O.I.S. - Gyrosensors detect hand-shake and the lens system shifts to compensate, helping to prevent hand-shake from creating a blurry image.

• Intelligent ISO - Determines if the photo subject is moving and changes the ISO setting and shutter speed accordingly, thus giving a blur-free photo.

• Intelligent Scene Selector - Senses the ambient conditions, recognises the shooting environment and will automatically select the appropriate scene mode from: Scenery, Portrait, Macro, Night Portrait or Night Scenery mode. This intuitive technology helps the consumer use the most common scene modes that are built into the camera, but often go unused, without making any manual adjustments.

• Face Detection - Detects faces in the frame (up to 15 faces), even if they are moving, and selects optimal focus and exposure settings so portraits come out clear.

• Quick AF (Auto Focus) - Starts focus on the subject by just pointing the camera at the subject, thus minimizing the AF time.

The LUMIX FX37, which includes 50 MB** of internal memory, also features High Definition (HD) video recording capabilities, shooting with a resolution of 1280 x 720p at 30fps. Still photos can also be shot in a 16:9 aspect ratio for optimal viewing on an HDTV. Panasonic VIERA Plasma and LCD HDTVs also feature an integrated SD Memory Card slot, allowing users to easily view photos by simply inserting the SD Memory Card into the convenient SD Card slot built into the TV. Consumers can also enjoy watching videos in HD quality and view still images by connecting the DMC-FX37 via an optional Panasonic component cable (DMW-HDC2).

The new Venus Engine IV supports a faster response time, allowing the LUMIX FX37 to shoot 2.5 shots per second at full resolution and six shots per second in High-Speed Burst mode. The shutter release time lag is as short as 0.005 second, making it easier to capture spur-of-the-moment photo opportunities. The high-performance engine enables the camera to shoot up to 310 photos on a single battery charge.

Additional features of the Panasonic LUMIX DMC-FX37 include:

• Image Leveling - When a captured image "leans" to the right or left because the camera was held at a slight angle when the photo was taken, the Image Leveling function rotates the image to straighten it and crops the unnecessary edges. No computer needed!

• Scene Modes - The DMC-FX37 offers 25 scene modes to address the unique needs of a variety of shooting situations. The new Pin Hole and Film Grain modes add unique, film camera-like effects and ambiences. Additionally, the Transform mode trims and stretches the image to virtually transform the subject to appear slimmer or stretched wider.

The Panasonic LUMIX DMC-FX37 will be available in silver, black, blue, pink, white and brown in September 2008 for a suggested retail price of $349.95. For more information and to download the full specs, please visit www.panasonic.com/pressroom.