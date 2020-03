Treo 800w users can finally do voice dialling over their Bluetooth headsets with this software update pack. One caveat is that you'll need to have the TREO800w-1.03-SPNT as your current "Software Version" under your About screen, so if you don't, you'll have to update to that first. What's the point of using your Bluetooth headset in the car for safety reasons when you have to look down at your phone to dial anyway? [Palm]