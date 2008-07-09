Packard Bell (!?) Launches Gaming Desktop Line

Packard Bell—yes that Packard Bell—is diving head-first into the gaming PC market with the ipower X2.0, a gaming rig that features full customisation at a decent price. It's aimed squarely at offerings from Acer and Ares. The Intel-based machines give customers their choice of ATI or nVidia graphics, disk drives, audio options, TV tuners and other add-ons. In addition, the PC features advanced cooling, including a silent water cooling system. The boxes are expected for this holiday season at about US$2000, and we're hoping they're nothing like the PBs of the past. [Trusted Reviews]