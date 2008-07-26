Our Favourite iPhone Apps

After two weeks of using the iPhone 2.0 full-time, each of us here has developed a fondness for a handful of apps that we can't live without. Some of them show up in just about everyone's top five (Yelp, Facebook), and some of them we'll just attribute to the guy being a weirdo (MooCowMusic's Band). Here they are in an order that I deem most appropriate. Basically, the ones I like are up front.