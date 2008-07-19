OSX Media Application CenterStage Merges With Plex

CenterStage, the great Media Center-like UI for OSX, has merged with the Plex project, an alternative interface in hopes of creating a de facto product for any Mac user looking for more functionality that Apple TV currently affords. The application can play back many formats the Apple TV, and even iTunes, can't, like XviD, AVI, Video_TS, and others, straight through your HDTV. It also has additional features like streaming Internet radio and built-in game emulators. The excellent Plex UI will mix with the what Centerstage already has built, the end result being a universal application for Mac-centric Media Centres that's easy to use. Check out the new UI demo and screen shots after the jump. [CenterStage]