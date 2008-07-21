Optus Unleashes Unlimited Calls And SMS Plans

The new mobile plans include unlimited calls, SMS and MMS messaging to mobiles in Australia. The new plans - which Optus is calling Timeless - include a $99 option and a $129 option. The more expensive of the two plans also includes 2GB worth of data, which makes it perfect for iPhone use...
If those numbers seem a little bit pricey, there's also a $79 cap that includes $550 worth of calls and unlimited texts. If that's still too much for you, look at it this way - unlimited voice calls means you can ditch your home phone, saving at least $30 a month.
The catch? Well, it seems as though the $99 option is only available if you take the $14.95 mobile data pack on top (which offers 200MB), meaning it really costs $113.95 per month. And really, when you pay that much, why not upgrade for 2GB of data for an extra $17?
[Optus]