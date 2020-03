The call "that makes 200" rang out at 10.30pm, and there are still plenty more people rolling up. The cab driver on the way in had already heard about the fuss down here at Hunter St, but didn't know what it was about.

"The iPhone goes on sale at midnight."

"Ooooh... I hear that's a bloody good phone!"

Naturally, a lot of the late arrivals are scoping the joint, looking for a weak link where they can jump the queue. To them, I say, GET TO THE BACK YOU *TARDS!!

