How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Optus iPhone Pricing Announced

Post-Paid_YesCapPlans.gif

With only 8 days to go before the iPhone 3G gets announced, Optus is the first Aussie Telco to release comprehensive information on their iPhone pricing plans.

If you head on over to their iPhone page. You'll see a comprehensive breakdown of postpaid pricing data. The interesting thing is that the maximum amount of included data is 1GB. To be completely honest, this will be more than enough for most users, although we expect to hear a lot of grumbling from potential power users. The excess usage fee of 35 cents per MB does seem a bit steep.

There's a huge range of pricing structures  that we'll go through in a bit more detail soon. In the meantime, head to Optus' iPhone page for more.

[OptusiPhone]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles