Optus iPhone Pricing Announced

With only 8 days to go before the iPhone 3G gets announced, Optus is the first Aussie Telco to release comprehensive information on their iPhone pricing plans.

If you head on over to their iPhone page. You'll see a comprehensive breakdown of postpaid pricing data. The interesting thing is that the maximum amount of included data is 1GB. To be completely honest, this will be more than enough for most users, although we expect to hear a lot of grumbling from potential power users. The excess usage fee of 35 cents per MB does seem a bit steep.

There's a huge range of pricing structures that we'll go through in a bit more detail soon. In the meantime, head to Optus' iPhone page for more.

[OptusiPhone]