Only 25 Tesla Roadsters Left On Sale For 2009

Tesla Motors has finally begun deliveries of its awesome 100-percent electric Tesla Roadster, but eco-conscious sports car fanatics willing to plunk down the US$109,000 need to reserve one quick. The company said it only has 25 production slots left for the second quarter of 2009. Locking in a reservation will cost a refundable US$5000. An additional US$55,000 will give you a set production slot and delivery time frame.

For your money, you'll be getting one of the fastest all electric vehicles around. The 2009MY can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 3.9 seconds, has a top speed of 200 kph, and can go 365km on a 3.5 hour charge. If you're especially opulent, you can add sweet extras like a painted carbon fibre top for US$3,200 or a premium leather interior for US$1,800.

Want to think a little more before you let this sweet lil' ride burn a hole through your bank account? Here's a couple of reviews to help you make your decision. Or if you're in California, scuttle over to their dealership in LA. [Tesla Motors]