Onkyo Releasing Blu-ray Player in 2008

We have few details. OK, we basically have no details. But Onkyo has announced that they'll be releasing a Blu-ray player "late" this year featuring Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio decoding and 1080p video over HDMI. That's it. Not a lot. Oh, and that picture is just of their normal DVD player so don't go smashing your PS3 to bits just yet.

ONKYO to Ship Blu-ray Disc Player In Late 2008

New player will work with ONKYO's high-definition A/V receivers to realise full potential of high-definition media

OSAKA (7/1/08) - ONKYO Corporation has announced that it will release its first Blu-ray Disc Player for the international market in late 2008. This player is designed to partner with Onkyo's high-definition A/V receivers equipped with full HDMI processing of 1080p video and decoding of Dolby® TrueHD and DTS-HD™ Master Audio surround sound formats.

Onkyo was among the first home theatre manufacturers to offer full audio and video processing capabilities for HD formats such as Blu-ray Disc. The company's A/V receivers deliver a complete high-definition experience with onboard decoding of Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio codecs. The release of this Blu-ray Disc player will be timely given that the second-generation of high-definition-capable Onkyo A/V receivers is now available. Product details and pricing will be announced prior to delivery.

