One Millionth iPhone 3G Sold Already Says Apple, Despite iPocalypse

The iPhone 3G came, it saw, it faltered quite a bit, then it conquered: the one millionth iPhone 3G was sold on Sunday, according to Apple. "iPhone 3G had a stunning opening weekend," said Steve himself, and I don't think we can really argue with that, since it took 74 days for the original iPhone to do the same thing. Admittedly that was in just a handful of countries, while the 3G was on sale in 21... but hopefully that means the iPocalypse is over. Press release below.

Apple Sells One Million iPhone 3Gs in First Weekend

CUPERTINO, California—July 14, 2008—Apple® today announced it sold its one millionth iPhone™ 3G on Sunday, just three days after its launch on Friday, July 11. iPhone 3G is now available in 21 countries—Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and the US—and will go on sale in France on July 17.

"iPhone 3G had a stunning opening weekend," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. "It took 74 days to sell the first one million original iPhones, so the new iPhone 3G is clearly off to a great start around the world."

The new iPhone 3G combines all the revolutionary features of iPhone plus 3G networking that is twice as fast*, built-in GPS for expanded location-based mobile services, and iPhone 2.0 software which includes support for Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync and runs over 800 third party applications available through the new App Store. In the US, the new iPhone 3G is priced at just $199 for the 8GB model, and $299 for the 16GB model**.

*Based on 3G and EDGE testing. Actual speeds vary by site conditions.

**Requires new two-year AT&T rate plan for qualified customers, sold separately.