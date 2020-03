"Citius, Altius, Fortius" runs the Olympic motto (that's faster, higher, stronger) and, oh dear, this Olympics themed-webcam can just about manage "cheaper, nastier, LEDier." It's in the shape of the five-ring emblem, with a 1.3-megapixel cam in the centre ring. The other rings get a glowing LED each. It's US$27, USB 1.1, not Mac-compatible and unlike the Lego Olympics models, it bodes ill for other nasty Olympic-themed gizmos yet to surface. [SiteDV via ChipChick]