OFFICIAL Telstra iPhone 3G plans - mix and match, but still poor value

We've got the official booklet of iPhone 3G plans in our hands, and they have been built to let you mix and match the data and voice levels to suit your needs. However, the prices on data are severe, clearly pointing to Telstra pushing customers toward using their Wi-Fi access points as much as possible.

In the all important data terms, $5 gets you 5MB with overuse charged at $1/MB. Then...

$10 / 20MB / $1/MB

$29 / 80MB / $1/MB

$59 / 200MB / $0.25/MB

$89 / 1GB / $0.25/MB

$119 / 3GB / $0.25/MB

Or you can just Pay As You Go for data at... $2/MB!!!

Jump for voice details and the plan pricing for an iPhone 3G.

Voice pretty much follows Telstra standard offerings, making the whole affair point to 'business as usual' plus some over the top data rates. Voice options include:

$30 minimum spend / $25 included voice/text / $5 included data / 46c / 30s call rate

$40 / $35 / $5 / 38c

$60 / $50 / $10 / 28c

$80 / $70 / $10 / 26c

$100 / $90 / $10 / 22c

$150 / $135 / $15 / 20c

$250 / $235 / $15 / 19c

$350 / 335 / $15 / 18c

SMS is at 25c, and the one very nice feature is free access at all Telstra Wi-Fi hotspots.

But what does it cost upfront?

8GB is $279 on a $30 plan; $169 on $40; $59 on $60; and free on higher

16GB is $399, $289, $179, $69 on $80 plan, and the free on higher

'Bonus options' include free 24/7 numbers, My Hour, Free 50 text, Per Second Saver, 20 for 10 Night, and Free text... you can change your bonus from month to month if you want to.