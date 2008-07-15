Official Rock Band 2 Track List (Plus Carry Over 'Most' of Rock Band's Disc Tracks!)

Harmonix has officially unveiled the track list for Rock Band 2. Besides being packed with rock gods like AC/DC exclusively, GNR's Chinese Democracy's official debut, Alice in Chains and Rage Against the Machine (I'm a child of the 90's), and full backwards compatibility with all DLC songs, you can "export most of the Rock Band disc tracks and upgrade them into Rock Band 2 gameplay," giving real teeth to EA's claim that it's the "largest music catalogue" of any music game ever. One disc, all your songs, truly amazing—thanks for not screwing gamers, Harmonix. Every track and all the details below.

Los Angeles, Calif. - July 14, 2008 - Harmonix, the world's premier music video game company, and MTV Games, a division of Viacom's MTV Networks (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), along with marketing and distribution partner Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS), today revealed at the 2008 E3 Media & Business Summit the song set list for Rock Band™ 2, the next evolution of the groundbreaking Rock Band music platform. The Rock Band 2 soundtrack will feature over 100 songs with over 80 songs on disc plus an additional 20 bonus tracks which will be made available for free download this fall. This builds upon the unparalleled depth and diversity of Rock Band's original set list and its ever-expanding library of downloadable tracks. Comprised entirely of master recordings from some of rock's most prolific and untouchable artists, including AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Bob Dylan, Metallica, Pearl Jam and more, Rock Band 2 will deliver the most impressive and largest music catalogue of any music-based videogame ever.

• After 14 years since Guns N' Roses last official music release, Axl Rose selects Rock Band 2 to debut official new track "Shackler's Revenge" from the highly-anticipated album Chinese Democracy.

• Rock Band 2 is the first and only video game to feature the music of AC/DC. It includes their epic rock anthem, "Let There Be Rock."

• For the first time ever, music from American music icon, Bob Dylan, is featured in a video game with "Tangled Up In Blue."

• Rock Band 2 will feature backwards compatibility with all Rock Band downloadable music content released to date.

• Owners of the original Rock Band will have the ability to export most of the Rock Band disc tracks and upgrade them into Rock Band 2 gameplay-the first time ever in videogame history! [1]

• With ongoing weekly DLC releases including individual tracks, track packs and full albums, the Rock Band music library will feature more than 500 songs by year's end!

Rock Band 2 On-Disc Track List:

Artist Song Title Decade

1. AC/DC "Let There Be Rock" 1970s

2. AFI "Girl's Gone Grey" 2000's

3. Alanis Morissette "You Oughta Know" 1990's

4. Alice in Chains "Man in the Box" 1990's

5. Allman Brothers "Ramblin' Man" 1970's

6. Avenged Sevenfold "Almost Easy" 2000's

7. Bad Company "Shooting Star" 1970's

8. Beastie Boys "So Whatcha Want" 1990's

9. Beck "E-Pro" 2000's

10. Bikini Kill "Rebel Girl" 1990's

11. Billy Idol "White Wedding Pt. I" 1980's

12. Blondie "One Way or Another" 1970's

13. Bob Dylan "Tangled Up in Blue" 1970's

14. Bon Jovi "Livin' on a Prayer" 1980's

15. Cheap Trick "Hello There" 1970's

16. Devo "Uncontrollable Urge" 1980's

17. Dinosaur Jr. "Feel the Pain" 1990's

18. Disturbed "Down with the Sickness" 2000's

19. Dream Theatre "Panic Attack" 2000's

20. Duran Duran "Hungry Like the Wolf" 1980's

21. Elvis Costello "Pump It Up" 1970's

22. Fleetwood Mac "Go Your Own Way" 1970's

23. Foo Fighters "Everlong" 1990's

24. Guns N' Roses "Shackler's Revenge" 2000's

25. Interpol "PDA" 2000's

26. Jane's Addiction "Mountain Song" 1980's

27. Jethro Tull "Aqualung" 1970's

28. Jimmy Eat World "The Middle" 2000's

29. Joan Jett "Bad Reputation" 1980's

30. Journey "Anyway You Want It" 1970's

31. Judas Priest "Painkiller" 1990's

32. Kansas "Carry On Wayward Son" 1970's

33. L7 "Pretend We're Dead" 1990's

34. Lacuna Coil "Our Truth" 2000's

35. Linkin Park "One Step Closer" 2000's

36. Lit "My Own Worst Enemy" 1990's

37. Lush "De-Luxe" 1990's

38. Mastodon "Colony of Birchmen" 2000's

39. Megadeth "Peace Sells" 1980's

40. Metallica "Battery" 1980's

41. Mighty Mighty Bosstones "Where'd You Go" 1990's

42. Modest Mouse "Float On" 2000's

43. Motorhead "Ace of Spades" 1980's

44. Nirvana "Drain You" 1990's

45. Norman Greenbaum "Spirit in the Sky" 1960's

46. Panic at the Disco "Nine in the Afternoon" 2000's

47. Paramore "That's What You Get" 2000's

48. Pearl Jam "Alive" 1990's

49. Presidents of the USA "Lump" 1990's

50. Rage Against the Machine "Testify" 1990's

51. Ratt "Round & Round" 1980's

52. Red Hot Chili Peppers "Give it Away" 1990's

53. Rise Against "Give it All" 2000's

54. Rush "The Trees" 1970's

55. Silversun Pickups "Lazy Eye" 2000's

56. Smashing Pumpkins "Today" 1990's

57. Social Distortion "I Was Wrong" 1990's

58. Sonic Youth "Teenage Riot" 1980's

59. Soundgarden "Spoonman" 1990's

60. Squeeze "Cool for Cats" 1970's

61. Steely Dan "Bodhitsattva" 1970's

62. Steve Miller Band "Rock'n Me" 1970's

63. Survivor "Eye of the Tiger" 1980's

64. System of a Down "Chop Suey" 2000's

65. Talking Heads "Psycho Killer" 1970's

66. Tenacious D "Master Exploder" 2000's

67. Testament "Souls of Black" 1990's

68. The Donnas "New Kid in School" 2000's

69. The Go-Go's "We Got the Beat" 1980's

70. The Grateful Dead "Alabama Getaway" 1980's

71. The Guess Who "American Woman" 1970's

72. The Muffs "Kids in America" 1990's

73. The Offspring "Come Out & Play (Keep 'em Separated)" 1990's

74. The Replacements "Alex Chilton" 1980's

75. The Who "Pinball Wizard" 1960's

Bonus Artist Bonus Song Title Decade

76. Abnormality "Visions" 2000's

77. Anarchy Club "Get Clean" 2000's

78. Bang Camaro "Night Lies" 2000's

79. Breaking Wheel "Shoulder to the Plow" 2000's

80. The Libyans "Neighborhood" 2000's

81. The Main Drag "A Jagged Gorgeous Winter" 2000's

82. Speck "Conventional Lover" 2000's

83. The Sterns "Supreme Girl" 2000's

84. That Handsome Devil "Rob the Prez-O-Dent" 2000's

More news about music on the Rock Band platform will be announced during the coming months.

Rock Band 2 will make its debut on Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft this September and have an exclusive launch window in North America. Rock Band 2 will be available for the PLAYSTATION® 3 and PlayStation® 2 computer entertainment systems and Wii™ later this year.

The Rock Band online Music Store recently surpassed 16 million paid downloads since the game's launch in late November 2007.With more than 200 tracks available to date on disc and via download purchase (complete list of tracks at http://www.rockband.com/dlc), the massive Rock Band Music Store allows players to preview and purchase downloadable individual music tracks, packs and albums from the vast selection of offerings available as they build their own custom Rock Band library.

Rock Band 2 is rated "T" for Teen (lyrics, suggestive themes) by the ESRB.