Nikon Rumours offers this photo and more as official pics of the D700, with no text explanation. Look real to you? Either way, the rumours are true of a midrange cam with a D3 sensor are worth getting excited over. [Nikon Rumors]
Official Nikon D700 Photos Leaked?
