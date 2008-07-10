Apple employees might have to fondle your iPhone 3G to activate it, but rest easy true believers, the very first smudges on it will be from your own greasy fingers. After gingerly removing it from the box, employees are instructed to let you "enjoy the feel of the phone" in your hand before slugging through the unglamorous business of activation. Phew. [MacRumors]
Official iPhone 3G Sales Procedure: Let Customer Fondle First
