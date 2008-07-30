How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Octane 120: Arcade Cabinet Meets Kegerator Meets Home Theatre

What more can we ask for? This September, arcade cabinet manufacturer Dream Arcades will be releasing a sit-down unit that's pretty much every childhood and adult fantasy we've had rolled into one. Built upon a "high-end gaming PC" platform, the Octane 120 displays games through a 10-foot screen with its built-in projector and it will pour you a cold one at your leisure.

Because hidden underneath that black finish, a kegerator keeps your beverage of choice ice cold. Two taps (one by the steering wheel, one in the back) and one cup holder (by the wheel) ensure that no matter where you stumble, it's not too far from more stumbling.

And on top of all that good stuff, the system can play any of its 200 (licensed) bundled PC titles, PS3 racing games through the built-in wheel, or PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii games with the built in joystick (and the aid of a few adapters). Oh, and they squeezed a 5.1 surround sound system in the chassis, too.

Priced at US$6,995, it's definitely infringing on real car payment territory. But finally, we can drive drunk without all those pesky tickets and dead people. [DreamArcades via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
audio desktop tag-mobile playback-speed video

How To Speed Through Youtube Videos, Podcasts, Audiobooks And Even Netflix

Who has the time to watch and listen to everything out there, right? Netflix has riled up movie makers by testing out variable speed settings in its Android app so you can speed up the movie to get through it faster. For the time being, it’s only a limited test, but you’ve got a host of other ways to get through your movies and your podcasts more quickly.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles