Nyko Media Hub Beefs Up Newer, Wimpier PS3s

Those who threw down the extra cash for a first gen PlayStation 3 got a few bonuses in return—the newer 40GB version is shy a few USB ports, a memory card reader and hardware-based backwards compatibility. Nyko is solving two of these problems with their Media Hub, a 3-port USB hub with media card reader (SD and Memory Stick). Compatible with all available PS3s, the Media Hub snaps seamlessly onto consoles and works from a horizontal or vertical position. Expect the Media Hub to hit stores this August for $20. Sorry you're still jacked with the backwards compatibility stuff. [Nyko]