Nvidia, Intel Kiss and Make Up: Bloomfield CPU to Have SLI Tech After All

Intel and Nvidia's cold war over the discrete and integrated graphics chipsets that sit inside our computers seems to have at least partially thawed. Nvidia's announced that "it will be bringing the power and performance of its SLI® multi-GPU technology to Intel's upcoming line of Bloomfield CPUs." Upcoming SLI motherboards will have the nForce 200 SLI processor alongside Bloomfield CPUs, and Tylersburg (X58) chipsets, which should come as good news to gamers with top-end gaming PC setups. Nvidia's press release below (including some interesting "customer viewpoints")

SANTA CLARA, CA—JULY 14, 2008—PC enthusiasts, manufacturers, and developers around the world have a lot to be excited about today with NVIDIA Corporation's announcement that it will be bringing the power and performance of its SLI® multi-GPU technology to Intel's upcoming line of Bloomfield CPUs. With this winning combination, consumers will have an SLI platform designed for current and future graphics-intensive games and applications; these platforms can be powered by one, two, or even three NVIDIA GeForce® GPUs, including the new, award-winning GeForce GTX 280 and GTX 260 GPUs.

New SLI motherboards will feature the NVIDIA nForce® 200 SLI processor, Intel Bloomfield CPUs, and Tylersburg (X58) chipsets. The nForce 200 SLI processor features patented SLI technology for graphics bandwidth management and multi-GPU peer-to-peer communications, both required to optimise graphics performance.

"With GeForce-based visual computing application, our customers are experiencing exciting new ways to interact with their photos and videos while also experiencing the bone-chilling realism from our latest graphics processors," said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of GPU business at NVIDIA. "Our SLI technology allows us to combine the power of hundreds of GeForce processing cores in multi-GPU configurations with Intel's latest CPUs for platforms that are sure to excite our customers."

What the Customers Are Saying:

"It's great to see that NVIDIA opted to enable SLI on the future Intel Bloomfield platform," said Rahul Sood, CTO Voodoo Business Unit, HP. "Make love not war I say... and NVIDIA's enablement of Intel chipsets to support SLI will make our jobs much easier in offering a better customer experience as we continue to evolve HP's award-winning Blackbird 002 and Voodoo Omen platforms."

"Our clients want the best of everything, and it's our job to package the best technologies into one complete system for them," said Kelt Reeves, president of Falcon Northwest. "NVIDIA's SLI configurations have produced the fastest graphics solutions on the market for years, and the ability to pair SLI with Intel's upcoming processors will deliver a level of overall system performance no one has ever seen before. We can't wait to equip Falcon Northwest systems with this solution!"

"NVIDIA`s SLI technology is the outstanding feature of high-end gamer PCs," says Klaus Rüther, Desktop Product Manager at Atelco. "We are very pleased that the SLI technology will be available for the new line of Intel Bloomfield CPUs. With SLI, the gamer can experience the latest PC games as if they were real."

"Medion is a highly regarded European OEM as an innovator in enthusiast-based PCs," said Oliver Soellner, CMO at Medion. "By adding NVIDIA SLI with Intel's next-generation CPU platform, we can offer the most feature rich Medion Erazer PCs with blistering graphics performance, which is sure to satisfy the most demanding users."

"Fujitsu-Siemens is excited to see NVIDIA SLI technology associated with Intel Bloomfield CPUs. This combination addresses the innovative gaming market and will bring the best experience to gamers worldwide," said Michael Hilpert, Senior Product manager at FSC.

"What a great, great move, the ability to have 3-way SLI, with Intel Bloomfield CPUs. The combination will break all the existing performance barriers and deliver a whole new user experience. The wait is over," Elan Raja III Director Scan Computers.

"Over the last four years, NVIDIA has been recognised for its SLI technology innovation and leadership," said Joe Hsieh, General Manager at ASUS. "This technology is an excellent feature that customers are demanding for their new Intel platforms. We are excited about bringing the power of this platform to our Intel customers."

"Acer congratulates NVIDIA on its nForce 200 SLI technology platform and we are very interested to bring it to market," said Brian Bogaard, Product Business Manager, Acer EMEA Desktop PC

The pairing of the NVIDIA nForce® 200 SLI MCP with Intel's new Bloomfield CPU and Tylersburg core logic chipset will deliver NVIDIA 3-way SLI technology for an unmatched PC gaming experience, providing up to a 2.8× performance boost over traditional single graphics card platforms. When playing the most cutting-edge games, including current titles such as Crysis and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, 3-way SLI technology lets gamers ratchet up the resolution to 2500 × 1600, while turning on all of the tasty eye candy, including high-dynamic range lighting, motion blur, and realistic environmental effects.

Motherboards and PC systems featuring support for the NVIDIA nForce 200 SLI processor, NVIDIA GeForce GPUs, and NVIDIA SLI technology will be available from the world's leading motherboard manufacturers, add-in card companies, and major system builders including: Acer, ASUS, Atelco, Coolmod, Dell, Ditech, Falcon Northwest, Founder, Fujitsu-Siemens Computer, Gigabyte, Haier, Hypersonic PC, Iqon/Commodore, K&M, Komplett, Komputronik , Legend, Maingear, Medion, MSI, Multirama, Next, Scan Computers , Sky Electronics , Tongfang, TS, Velocity Micro, Vigor Gaming, and more.