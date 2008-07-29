How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

NéoSun Rotating Lounge Cooks Pasty Nerds a Golden Brown

If getting a natural tan is on your summer to-do list despite all of the health warnings about sun exposure, a French company called NéoSun aims to make the process easier with their NéoSunMore lounge. Besides its futuristic look, the chair can be rotated 360-degrees with simple movements of the armrests. That means you can get a nice even tan without having to constantly move your chair to follow around the sun as it moves across the sky. There is no word on pricing or a release date for the NéoSunMore—or whether a much needed "flip" feature will be implemented in the future. [NeoSun via Born Rich]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles