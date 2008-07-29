NéoSun Rotating Lounge Cooks Pasty Nerds a Golden Brown

If getting a natural tan is on your summer to-do list despite all of the health warnings about sun exposure, a French company called NéoSun aims to make the process easier with their NéoSunMore lounge. Besides its futuristic look, the chair can be rotated 360-degrees with simple movements of the armrests. That means you can get a nice even tan without having to constantly move your chair to follow around the sun as it moves across the sky. There is no word on pricing or a release date for the NéoSunMore—or whether a much needed "flip" feature will be implemented in the future. [NeoSun via Born Rich]