Norman Foster Designs Yet Another Amazing Yacht We Will Never Enjoy

This is the YachtPlus 40 Signature Series, a 134-foot ship designed by architects Foster + Partners. Unlike other superyachts, this one is not just a stunning rendering, but it's now being constructed in Italy and should be available to buy for a whole load of dollars in September. I would say at least 35 dollars. Even more. According to the manufacturers, its design offers more space than any ship in its class. Loaded with features, the interior looks as good as the exterior. Go ahead and drool.

Clearly, this was designed by an architect. Head to Dezeen for the full report.

Features:

- Unrivalled space and innovation captured in a visionary design

- Four Genuine Decks

- Full beam owner's cabin on main deck with forward facing windows leading to his and hers private balconies

- Four guest / VIP cabins below, aft two cabins convertible into one large family cabin

- Segregated crew access corridor between crew and guest cabins

- Accommodation for up to 8 crew

- Glass walled main saloon wth unrestricted 180 Degrees view

- Glass walled upper saloon with aft, side and forward views

- Extensive outer deck space, both forward and aft

- Expandable main deck aft

- Grand Staircase at transom

- Unrivalled open space, both inside and out, with unobstructed view

- Submergible beach deck

- Separate jet ski storage from tender

- Side launch of tender

If any of our readers have one of these (or similar) available for the summer, feel free to invite the Gizmodo crew to blog live from the deck. Or just me. [Dezeen]