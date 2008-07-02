Nokia Teaser Site Promises 'Weirdest Clip Ever Made'

I have to say Nokia succeeded here. They've got a bizarre teaser site promoting the release of the presumably more bizarre "weirdest clip ever made" that's "stranger and more amazing" than anything ever seen on July 7 at 5AM EDT. Apparently the secret to unlocking it is contained in the four greatest technological achievements of the modern age: Edison's light bulb, the Wright brothers' first plane, Apollo 11 and whatever the hell Nokia is releasing. We're guessing it's a video phone. Mind. Blowing. [Open at Own Risk, Thanks Bakr!]