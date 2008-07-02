Nokia Teaser Site Promises 'Weirdest Clip Ever Made'

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I have to say Nokia succeeded here. They've got a bizarre teaser site promoting the release of the presumably more bizarre "weirdest clip ever made" that's "stranger and more amazing" than anything ever seen on July 7 at 5AM EDT. Apparently the secret to unlocking it is contained in the four greatest technological achievements of the modern age: Edison's light bulb, the Wright brothers' first plane, Apollo 11 and whatever the hell Nokia is releasing. We're guessing it's a video phone. Mind. Blowing. [Open at Own Risk, Thanks Bakr!]

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
Who has the time to watch and listen to everything out there, right? Netflix has riled up movie makers by testing out variable speed settings in its Android app so you can speed up the movie to get through it faster. For the time being, it’s only a limited test, but you’ve got a host of other ways to get through your movies and your podcasts more quickly.

