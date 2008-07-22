Nokia Responds to Batphone Allegations

Remember the fancy mobile phone in The Dark Knight? It was that touchscreen Nokia that Morgan Freemon was carrying around all like, "Look at me, I'm so cool, I'm Batman's boss as well as the narrator behind many popular films." Some people (OK, CrunchGear) think that it might be the Nokia Tube (we were too busy making "pew pew" noises in the seats to notice). Nokia, however, is denying it.

In the summer blockbuster, The Dark Knight, a Nokia device is prominently featured. We worked closely with the producers of The Dark Knight to develop an appropriate device that would suit the technology-savvy character of Batman. The Nokia device used in the film is not a commercial product—at this point.

So paraphrased, that reads "Yeah, we made the world's most awesome phone for the world's most awesome movie, wouldn't you be lucky to buy it?" So even if it's not the Tube, the phone certainly has that "might go on sale" ring to it. [CrunchGear]