Nokia E71 to Hit Flagship Stores This Week

We'd previously suggested a May 8th date for the much-anticipated Nokia E71 mobile phone, but it looks like the actual US launch is about to happen. Rumours are that Nokia's Flagship Store in Chicago has already got its first shipment, and has been contacting customers on the waiting list. The dual band WCDMA phone is apparently to be unveiled at a launch party this Thursday. So if you're on a list, for US$480 you could be clutching the QWERTY keypad, GPS-enabled device in just 48 hours. [BoyGeniusReport]

