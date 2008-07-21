No Price Cut For Australian Eee PC 1000H

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

eeepc1000_L_open_Stand_H_480x550.jpg

Some of you were probably salivating at the prospect of the Eee PC 1000H getting a price cut over the weekend. Sadly, in Australia, there's no price cut to be found.

Asus have finally announced the official Aussie price for their latest Eee, and for those 10 inches of screen and 80GB worth of hard drive space, you can expect to hand over $699.

With Acer's Aspire One and the MSI Wind all hitting the country at a slightly cheaper price, Asus are finally starting to get some competition in this space. As to which one's the best, well, you'll just have to wait and see...

[Asus]

