Nintendo's Wii Fastest Console to Sell 500,000 Units In Australia

Despite the disappointment that radiated from E3 last week like a Japanese lanyard, Nintendo Australia must be doing something right, seeing as how they just became the fastest selling console to reach the 500,000 mark.

The Wii, which went on sale back in December 2006, took just 84 weeks to reach the milestone, eclipsing the previous record holder by 23 weeks.

It's an impressive feat, although they still have a way to go before they eclipse the PS2's total unit sales of 2.3 million or so.

[Nintendo]