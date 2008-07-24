Nintendo's Wii Classic Controller and GameCube GamePad Getting a Temporary Ban on Sales

As a result of Nintendo's loss in court to a Texas-based company called Anascape, the judge ruled that all sales of the Wii Classic Controller and the GameCube controller need to be temporarily halted until funds can be placed into an escrow account. What's the impact on you, Joe or Dan Consumer? Starting today, July 23, all sales of those controllers AND GameCube systems will be placed on hold, meaning that you should really try and find a place to buy these accessories now if you need them soon. On the bright side, Nintendo's Nunchuck controller isn't affected by this ruling about analogue sticks, so you're safe if you just want to play Wii games. [1up via Kotaku]