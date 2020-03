Nikon has been sending out press invites for an event on September 3rd. What could they possibly want to talk about just a few weeks before Germany's Photokina expo? It could be Nikon's sequel to their D80, the D90. Or, it could be the 24.4-megapixel D3x that was spotted in Nikon firmware. Or, in a slight breach of etiquette, Nikon could skip the D90 and just release the D100, making the entire photography world crap itself. Because that would be a photo op. [Nikon Rumors via electronista]