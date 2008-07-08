How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nikon Coolpix P6000 Gets Leaked, Rumoured to Deliver an Absurd 13.5 Megapixels

What looks to be the upcoming Nikon Coolpix P6000 has leaked, showing a picture of the high-end point-and-shoot as well as some of the specs and a purported release date of this August. Most notable is an absolutely-bananas 13.5-megapixel sensor, which should provide you with pictures large enough to print billboards from. The follow-up to the P5000, it's aimed at people who want better quality shots than your average point-and-shoot without the bulk of a DSLR. No word on pricing, but the P5000 debuted at US$400, so place your estimates in that ballpark. [Nikon Rumors]

