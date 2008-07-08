Nikon Coolpix P6000 Gets Leaked, Rumoured to Deliver an Absurd 13.5 Megapixels

What looks to be the upcoming Nikon Coolpix P6000 has leaked, showing a picture of the high-end point-and-shoot as well as some of the specs and a purported release date of this August. Most notable is an absolutely-bananas 13.5-megapixel sensor, which should provide you with pictures large enough to print billboards from. The follow-up to the P5000, it's aimed at people who want better quality shots than your average point-and-shoot without the bulk of a DSLR. No word on pricing, but the P5000 debuted at US$400, so place your estimates in that ballpark. [Nikon Rumors]