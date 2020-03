These screens were released today by the developers of Installer.app showing Installer 4, the next version that will work with jailbroken iPhones running firmware 2.0. By the slick looks of it, it looks like they're getting close. When it's done, it will be multi-threaded (meaning everything doesn't come to a halt while your sources are being updated) and support package dependencies as well. As you know, we can't wait. [RiP Dev Blog]