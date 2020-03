The first Wii Disc Dumper required a PC and 50 hours of backup time. The latest v1.2 by nitrotux requires only a Wii loaded with an SD card to make backups of single and dual layer Wii titles as well as GameCube games. The only catch is that the Wii needs to be rebooted during the process quite a few times (3 for SL DVD, 6 for DL DVD and 1 for a GameCube disc). So while the process won't take 50 hours, it's not exactly an instantaneous, one-step backup, either. [El Otralado via Maxconsole]