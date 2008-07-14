New TiVo Ad Seems Vaguely Familiar

Channel 7's new ad for TiVo has hit the airwaves (and YouTube), and it's not too bad an effort - towers made from videos build up around an animated TiVo icon, which then sucks them all down inside it at the end of the ad.

The problem is, like Sony's bunny ad before it, this one borrows pretty heavily from someone else's work. In this case though, it's not some obscure artist that's been ripped off, it's Apple. The similarities are pretty obvious when you look at them one after the other, aren't they? I wonder whether Apple will unleash the hounds lawyers, or if they've got too much to deal with at the moment to really care.