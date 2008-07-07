New Sensor Means Future Clothing May know You're Stressed

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If German scientists have their way, your shirt may one day be able to pipe up with "I can see you're really upset about this. I honestly think you ought to sit down calmly, take a stress pill, and think things over." That's because they've developed a new sensor that detects muscle excitation and thus detects stress. It's flexible enough to be woven into clothing and survive washing. Why would you want to do that? For sports training, coaches may be able to tell if athletes are tired out or still have some reserves left, or you may slide on a special vest that lets you control your games console. Makes a Wiimote seem kinda wimpy doesn't it? [Talk2MyShirt]

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
Who has the time to watch and listen to everything out there, right? Netflix has riled up movie makers by testing out variable speed settings in its Android app so you can speed up the movie to get through it faster. For the time being, it’s only a limited test, but you’ve got a host of other ways to get through your movies and your podcasts more quickly.

