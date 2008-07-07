New Sensor Means Future Clothing May know You're Stressed

If German scientists have their way, your shirt may one day be able to pipe up with "I can see you're really upset about this. I honestly think you ought to sit down calmly, take a stress pill, and think things over." That's because they've developed a new sensor that detects muscle excitation and thus detects stress. It's flexible enough to be woven into clothing and survive washing. Why would you want to do that? For sports training, coaches may be able to tell if athletes are tired out or still have some reserves left, or you may slide on a special vest that lets you control your games console. Makes a Wiimote seem kinda wimpy doesn't it? [Talk2MyShirt]