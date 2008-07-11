New Radiohead Video is Shot with Lasers, Not Cameras

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Radiohead, never ones to shy away from trying new things, has shot its new video for "House of Cards" without using cameras at all. Whaa? Yes, they've used two fancy new technologies called Geometric Informatics and Velodyne Lidar. To shoot it using lasers and stuff. Let's break it down here.

The Geometric Informatics scanning system employs structured light to capture detailed 3D images at close proximity, and was used to render the performances of Radiohead's Thom Yorke, the female lead, and several partygoers. The Velodyne Lidar system uses multiple lasers to capture large environments in 3D, in this case 64 lasers rotating and shooting in a 360 degree radius 900 times per minute, capturing all of the exterior scenes and wide party shots.

Well, that's pretty neat. As you can see from the screenshots, it's pretty old-school-computers looking. Unfortunately, the video was supposed to drop today but was delayed for some reason, so all we have are the screens. I'll post the video as soon as it comes out. [Pitchfork]

